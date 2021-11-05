© 2021 WKSU
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez on what he hopes to see at COP26

Published November 5, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks to the media during the annual hurricane preparation exercise at the City of Miami's Emergency Operations Center (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez about the role of cities in fighting climate change and what he and other mayors hope to see at COP26.

This story is part of Covering Climate Now, a project aimed at strengthening the media’s focus on the climate crisis. WBUR is one of 400+ news organizations that have committed to a week of heightened coverage around the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. Check out all our coverage here.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

