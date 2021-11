Schools across Kansas, and in much of the U.S., can’t find enough substitute teachers in the midst of the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.

There were already chronic staffing shortages pre-pandemic, as teachers are leaving the profession and fewer young people are filling the gaps.

Suzanne Perez of Kansas News Service reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.