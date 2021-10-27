Morning Headlines: UA Relaxes Vaccine Mandate; Christian Aid Ministries Asks for Prayer, Fasting for Kidnapped Members

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, October 27:



UA relaxes vaccine mandate

(WKSU) -- After speculation that it would drop its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, The University of Akron is keeping it in place but with relaxed requirements. The university says everyone on campus must provide proof of vaccination by Dec. 13, or receive an approved exemption. Exemptions for matters of religious belief or reasons of conscience will no longer need to be notarized. Anyone who doesn’t follow the protocol will be subject to COVID testing as much as twice a week, but will still be able to register for classes. The university says about 70% of faculty and staff have reported being fully vaccinated and just over 60% of students.

Christian Aid Ministries calls for prayer, fasting for kidnapped members

(WKSU) -- A Holmes County missionary group is calling for a day of prayer in support of 17 members who were abducted by a Haitian gang 12 days ago. On its website, Christian Aid Ministries asked supporters from around the world to join them in prayer and fasting on Wednesday. Negotiations continue in an effort to free the 12 adults and five children kidnapped by the 400 Mowaza gang, which is demanding $17 million for their release. The missionary group also encourages “fervent prayer for the Haitian people.”

Akron man who killed 9 by arson gets life term

(WKSU) — An Akron man convicted of setting fires that killed nine of his neighbors has been sentenced to nine consecutive life terms in prison without parole. 62-year-old Stanley Ford was found guilty last month of setting a pair of house fires in 2016 and another in 2017 where five children were killed. A jury recommended he be sentenced to life in prison instead of to death.

Northeast Ohio schools deal with behavioral problems, violence

(Beacon Journal, Cleveland.com) -- Several local school districts are facing problems with students who are acting out during the first full in-school semester since the coronavirus began. The Beacon Journal reports that Akron Public Schools is looking for a reset after dealing with a number of social and behavioral issues with students. Superintendent Christine Fowler Mack says schools are installing new security measures to address increasing student violence, vandalism and gun scares. Cleveland.com reports Bedford City Schools moved high school students to remote learning at least through Wednesday following recent “fights and threats of violence.” Police are investigating six fights at the high school since September.

Allegiant Air leaves Cleveland for Akron

(Beacon Journal) -- A major air carrier is quitting Cleveland Hopkins and landing at Akron-Canton airport. The Beacon Journal reports that Allegiant Air will launch nonstop service from Akron-Canton to Savannah and three Florida cities starting next March. Last month, Allegiant announced it was pulling out of Hopkins after four years.

