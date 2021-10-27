Democrats scramble to agree on spending before Biden's 2nd overseas trip
Here & Now political strategists Bill Press and Alice Stewart join host Scott Tong to discuss what Democrats might agree to on social spending and climate change in the hours before President Biden meets with world leaders.
They also discuss how Republicans will try to use the Democrats’ agenda against them in upcoming elections.
