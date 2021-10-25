The Capitol Insurrection And The Willard War Room

The Willard,a D.C. landmark and institution, sits two blocks from The White House. The hotel has hosted almost every U.S. president since Franklin Pierce in 1853.Last December through Jan. 8, it was home to former President Donald Trump’s legal team.

According to The Washington Post, their rooms cost his campaign a little over $55,000. Investigators are narrowing their focus on exactly who was there andthe role the “Willard War Room” played in the lead-up to the attack on the Capitol. New details are emerging, chronicled in a book called “Peril.”

Robert Costa is one of its co-authors. He is a national politics reporter for The Washington Post.

