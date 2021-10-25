Morning Headlines: The Devil Strip Invites Co-op Members to Discuss Closure; 6 Candidates for Senate in Ohio Vie for Evangelical Votes

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, October 25:



The Devil Strip invites co-op members to discuss closure

6 candidates for U.S. Senate in Ohio vie for evangelical votes

Ohio’s employment picture improves

Ohio officer won't be charged in deadly shooting after chase

Ohio approves more solar projects

Local events planned leading up to Rock Hall inductions

(WKSU) -- Akron arts and culture magazine The Devil Strip is hosting a meeting this week for co-op members to ask questions related to how it folded abruptly last week. The three remaining board members will host the meeting Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. at Bounce Innovation Hub. Last Monday, the magazine laid off its staff, citing insufficient funds. The Devil Strip was founded in 2014 by journalist Chris Horne, and it made national headlines when it adapted a co-op model in 2019. Horne stepped away on a sabbatical last month. No detailed explanation has been given as to why the publication ran out of funds so quickly and without warning. A $75,000 GoFundMe campaign launched last week has raised just over $22,000.

(AP) — The lone Republican moderate at a U.S. Senate candidate forum near Columbus says that at one point he felt “like a Browns fan in Pittsburgh Stadium.” The crowd of about 950 at the evangelical Genoa Baptist Church in Westerville never quite booed state Sen. Matt Dolan during the Sunday night forum, but they didn’t embrace him either. The event, sponsored by the Center for Christian Virtue, marked the first time the major candidates had been on the stage together: Dolan, former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, former Republican Party chair Jane Timken, author JD Vance and Cleveland businesspeople Mike Gibbons and Bernie Moreno.

Ohio’s employment picture improves

(Columbus Dispatch) -- Ohio’s employment picture continues to improve from the height of the pandemic. The state’s unemployment rate remained steady at 5.4% for September. Employers added about 10,000 jobs during the month and the labor force increased by nearly 23,000 workers. The Columbus Dispatch reports the state has added just under 90,000 jobs over the past year but needs another 243,000 to get back to where it was before the pandemic struck.

Ohio officer won't be charged in deadly shooting after chase

(AP) -- Ohio’s attorney general says a police officer won't face any state charges for fatally shooting a 19-year-old man after a car chase near Cleveland. A Cuyahoga County grand jury declined to indict East Cleveland Sgt. Larry McDonald who said he fired after seeing Vincent Belmonte reach for a gun in his hoodie. Authorities say Belmonte was shot three times after he ran from a car he was driving and climbed over a fence in early January. The chase began after an officer had pulled over Belmonte for a loud muffler. An attorney representing Belmonte’s family said his relatives were disappointed with the grand jury’s decision.

Ohio approves more solar projects

(Columbus Dispatch) -- Ohio’s solar energy footprint is continuing to grow. State regulators on Thursday approved two more solar projects, bringing the total to 14 this year alone. The Ohio Power Siting Board approved the projects in Champaign and Ross counties. The Columbus Dispatch reports more than 40 solar projects are in some phase of development.

Local events planned leading up to Rock Hall inductions

(WKSU) -- The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is gearing up for this weekend’s induction ceremony with local events all week. The festivities began Sunday when this year’s exhibit opened to the public featuring Foo Fighters, Tina Turner, Jay-Z, the Go-Go’s, Todd Rundgren, and others. There will be Rock Hall-sponsored concerts at local venues all week and a book signing with the Go-Go’s on Friday. The ceremony is Saturday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse and includes Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, Lionel Ritchie, and others.

