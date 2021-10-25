© 2021 WKSU
How China spreads misinformation around the world

Published October 25, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT
A smartphone records Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying as she speaks during a daily briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing. "I'd like to stress that if the United States truly respects facts, it should open the biological lab at Fort Detrick, give more transparency to issues like its 200-plus overseas bio-labs, invite WHO experts to conduct origin-tracing in the United States," she said at a January 2021 MOFA press conference that went viral in China. (Andy Wong/AP)
When the Biden administration started investigating the theory that COVID-19 leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, China responded by amplifying a rumor that the virus originated in the United States at Fort Detrick, a U.S. Army research facility in Maryland.

China is able to spread this kind of misinformation around the world by taking advantage of the way search engines find and list content.

Bret Schafer, a senior fellow at the Alliance for Securing Democracy, explains.

