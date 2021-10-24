Sunday Puzzle: It's All About The Categories

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you some categories in two words. You name something in each category starting with each initial in the category. Any answer that works is fine.

Example: Zoo Animals --> Zebra, Aardvark

1. Family Members

2. European Volcanoes

3. Road Signs

4. Seven Dwarfs

5. Circus Acts

6. Bakery Products

7. College Majors

Last week's challenge: Name a famous actress (8,6). Change the next-to-last letter of her first name to an S. Then reverse the order of the last three letters, and you'll name a famous ruler. The actress's last name is an anagram of where you would find this ruler. Who is the actress and the ruler?

Challenge answer: Charlize Theron --> Charles I, throne

Winner: Paula Kroeker from Foothills, Alberta, Canada

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Mike Reiss, who's been a show-runner, writer, and producer for The Simpsons. He's also a screenwriter and children's author. Think of a two-word phrase you might see on a laptop computer menu. Remove five letters. What remains, in order, is a three-word phrase you might see on a restaurant menu. What phrases are these?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Oct. 28, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.