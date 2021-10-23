Bringing new perspective to science, technology, education and the arts.
Lithuanian Journalist Comes to KSU to Share Journalistic Principles
Ruslanas Iržikevičius is the Distinguished Humphrey Fellowship Program, in the Kent State School of Media and Journalism. He is a renowned journalist, the founder of the Lithuanian Tribune, and BaltoScania Media. While here at Kent, Dean Amy Reynolds spoke with him about what he hopes to accomplish here in the United States, and about the value of independent journalism.