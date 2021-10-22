© 2021 WKSU
Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots have been approved. Here's what you need to know

Published October 22, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announcement that Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients will be eligible for booster shots means about 99 million Americans will be able to get third doses as early as Saturday.

A statement by CDC head Rochelle Walensky reiterates that all three U.S.-approved vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — are safe and effective options.

The announcement also raises questions: How do recipients choose which vaccine to get as a booster? Who is eligible? Will a third dose be required to be fully vaccinated?

Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital, joins host Tonya Mosley to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

