Nurse on strike for 7 months says 'we cannot relent now' as pandemic depletes nursing field

Hundreds of nurses at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, Massachusetts, walked off the job on March 8, 2021, and have been on strike ever since. The hospital says it’s made its “last, best and final offer” and asked the nurses to return to work.

But the strike remains unresolved over a return-to-work provision that the union won’t accept.

This comes as the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses released a new survey that found 92% of nurses report the pandemic has depleted the people working in their field and will cut their careers short.

In the same survey, 66% said they’ve considered leaving nursing given their pandemic experiences.

Marie Ritacco, one of the Saint Vincent Hospital nurses on strike and vice president of the Massachusetts Nurses Association, and Vicki Good, a nurse and past president of the American Association of Critical-care Nurses, join us.

