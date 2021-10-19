Music, grief and human connection: St. Louis composer pens songs to remember those lost to COVID-19

Missouri-based composer Phil Woodmore, known for his work on the off-Broadway show “Antigone in Ferguson,” is now creating music to capture the grief felt by his friends and neighbors during this pandemic. His works debuted at a public memorial earlier this month in St. Louis, where families who lost loved ones to COVID-19 were present.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with him about his work and the need to grieve collectively.

Mosley also talks to Angela Kender, who attended the public memorial in honor of her mother, Gaye Griffin-Snyder, who died of COVID-19 last year at age 71.

Watch on YouTube.

