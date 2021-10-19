Morning Headlines: ‘The Devil Strip’ Ceases Operations; Holmes Co. Missionary Group Provides Few Details on Haiti Kidnappings

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, October 19:



‘The Devil Strip’ ceases operations

Holmes Co. missionary group provides few details on Haiti kidnappings

Foxconn unveils electric vehicle line

Cleveland council moves forward with mayor’s COVID relief plan

Ryan leads fundraising among U.S. Senate candidates

Ohio launches broadband, 5G workforce initiative

(WKSU) -- Akron’s arts and culture newspaper The Devil Strip has folded, laying off its roughly 10-member staff on Monday. The Devil Strip was established in 2014 by journalist Chris Horne, and it made national headlines when it adapted a co-op model in 2019. Horne stepped away on a sabbatical last month, and the board of directors informed staff last week that there were insufficient funds to continue. In a Facebook group for Devil Strip co-op members, Akron Councilwoman Tara Samples Monday night offered to reach out to the Akron Chamber of Commerce for financial assistance for the paper.

(WKSU) -- A Holmes County-based missionary group isn’t saying much about the 17 members who were abducted over the weekend in Haiti. Christian Aid Ministries on Monday acknowledged in a statement that U.S. officials are working to rescue the 12 adults and five children, but has offered no other details about their identities. The statement said the group is continuing to monitor the situation closely and is in earnest prayer. Meanwhile, a protest strike shuttered businesses, schools, and public transportation in Haiti on Monday in anger over worsening crime.

(New York Times) -- The Taiwan tech giant that’s purchasing the Lordstown Motors factory has announced its new line of electric vehicles. The New York Times reports that Foxconn worked with the Taiwanese carmaker Yulon Motor to build three models: A sedan, an SUV, and an electric bus. Lordstown Motors last month announced a $300 million deal with Foxconn which includes ownership of its production facility and a $50 million cash infusion. Lordstown will continue to make its Endurance pickup at the facility, which has ample room for several product lines.

(Ideastream Public Media) -- Cleveland City Council will move ahead with Mayor Frank Jackson’s plan for spending $122 million in federal COVID relief funding. The announcement came as a city council working group met Monday to discuss its own priorities for spending the money. Some council members wanted to delay consideration of Jackson’s proposal until the working group comes up with its own plan. The working group will continue to meet, while a council committee considers the mayor’s legislation.

(Statehouse News Bureau) -- Money is pouring into Ohio’s open U.S. Senate race to replace Republican Rob Portman. Democrat Tim Ryan brought in nearly $2.5 million. Republican Josh Mandel was the closest runner-up with $1.1 million. Republican JD Vance has the smallest cash on hand total of all the major candidates but also has a super PAC with $10 million from tech entrepreneur Peter Thiel. Vance also loaned his campaign $100,000. Jane Timken loaned her campaign a million dollars, Mike Gibbons $2.25 million, and Bernie Moreno $3 million. Ryan’s Democratic opponent, Morgan Harper, raised half a million. Republican Matt Dolan just joined the race and won’t report till the end of the year.

(WKSU) -- Ohio is launching an effort to grow the workforce needed to expand broadband access and 5G in Ohio. The program will launch next year at Youngstown State and Ashland universities. Each school has been given around $180,000 to provide 25 scholarships for students to take part in the 5G readiness training curriculum. The state is also offering grants to Ohio colleges and universities to partner with a non-profit telecommunications group to offer broadband courses and training programs.

