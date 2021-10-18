The Leaky Legacy Of Dying Natural Gas Wells

Many people think of natural gas as a greener alternative to burning coal for fuel because it produces less carbon dioxide. But many old oil and gas wells are actually leaking methane, whichis much more efficient at heating our atmosphere.

There are hundreds of thousands of these wells across the U.S. that don’t produce much oil or gas, but one company is buying them up anyway.

We’ll talk about why that is, and why these old wells are a big deal for our climate crisis.

