Morning Headlines: Holmes County-Based Missionary Members Kidnapped in Haiti; Pro Football HOF President David Baker Retiring

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, October 18:



Holmes County-based missionary members kidnapped in Haiti

Pro Football HOF President David Baker retiring

COVID cases, hospitalizations continue to decline

Mayfield, Hunt injured as Browns battered in loss to Cards

Holmes County-based missionary members kidnapped in Haiti

(Akron Beacon Journal) — U.S. officials are working with Haitian authorities to try to secure the release of 12 adults and five children with Christian Aid Ministries who were abducted by a gang notorious for killings, kidnappings, and extortion. The Beacon Journal reports the Holmes County-based group of Amish, Mennonite, and Anabaptist denominations has worked in Haiti for decades. It resumed mission work in Haiti in 2020 after staying away for nine months due to gang violence and political unrest. In a statement released on its website Sunday, the organization said it has handed the matter over to its God and sent a special prayer alert message to members.

Pro Football HOF President David Baker retiring

(AP) — Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker has announced his retirement. Baker, 68, had served in the role of president and executive director since 2014. Before joining the HOF, Baker played professional basketball in Europe, served as a City Councilman in Irvine, California, and was the commissioner of the Arena Football League. Jim Porter, the Hall’s chief marketing and communications officer, has been named president. Baker will continue to represent the Hall of Fame at Ring of Excellence ceremonies honoring members of the 2020 and 2021 classes at NFL stadiums for the remainder of the presentation schedule.

COVID cases, hospitalizations continue to decline

(Cleveland.com) -- COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to trend downward in Ohio. On Friday, the 7-day average was 4,529 cases, the lowest since the end of August. Cleveland.com reports hospitalizations are down 9% in the past week and down 16% over the last three weeks. Still, the death count remains high, with another 500 reported this past week. Just over 64% of eligible Ohioans have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mayfield, Hunt injured as Browns battered in loss to Cards

(AP) — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield reinjured his left non-throwing shoulder in a 37-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Mayfield's injury wasn't the only significant one as running back Kareem Hunt suffered a potentially serious calf injury. Mayfield insists he'll be able to play Thursday night against Denver. He and Hunt are scheduled to undergo more imaging tests today. Those injuries have complicated things for the Browns, who were already without star running back Nick Chubb and starting tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr., who are all out with injuries.

