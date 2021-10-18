Colin Powell, and the Future of the GOP

Tributes are still pouring in for former Secretary of State Colin Powell.

Powell died on Monday from complications of Covid-19. He’d been fully vaccinated, but treatment for multiple myeloma had dramatically weakened his immune system.

The elder statesman served under five different administrations. He was the country’s first Black national security adviser, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and secretary of state.

He was also one of America’s best-known Black Republicans… even though he gave up at least part of that label earlier this year.

We talk about his complex legacy, and what’s next for the party he ultimately left behind.

