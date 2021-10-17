© 2021 WKSU
Sunday Puzzle: Don't LU-se this puzzle

By Will Shortz
Published October 17, 2021 at 7:28 AM EDT
Sunday Puzzle
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a word or name that ends in the syllable "loo" (in any spelling).

Ex. Big ruckus --> HULLABALOO

1. Home for an Inuit
2. Poet Maya
3. Star Trek helmsman, originally played by George Takei
4. Member of a South African people
5. Studio that made I Love Lucy
6. Capital of Hawaii
7. Polynesian country about midway between Hawaii and Australia
8. Singer Harris in the Country Music Hall of Fame
9. Where Napoleon was defeated
10. NPR host who will be greatly missed

Last week's challenge: This challenge came from listener Kerry Fowler, of Seattle. Name something you might eat for breakfast, in two words. Add a "G" at the end of the first word. Switch the middle two letters of the second word. Then reverse the order of the two words. You'll name an old-fashioned activity. What is it?

Challenge answer: Raisin Bran --> Barn Raising

Winner: Arthur Anderson of Seattle.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Abe Nash-Resnick, of Los Angeles. Name a famous actress (8,6). Change the next-to-last letter of her first name to an S. Then reverse the order of the last three letters, and you'll name a famous ruler. The actress's last name is an anagram of where you would find this ruler. Who is the actress and the ruler?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Oct. 21, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
