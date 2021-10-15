'Squid Game' skewers particularly South Korean approach to capitalism, but finds resonance globally
Netflix’s “Squid Game” became its most streamed original show ever this week.
It’s popularity may lie in its handling of cultural touchstones in South Korea, and a more universal satire of capitalism. We hear from Seung-hwan Shin, film and media studies professor at the University of Pittsburgh.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
