Morning Headlines: Latest Ohio Republican Anti-Vax Bill Could be Dead; GOP Calls for State Supreme Court Justice Recusal Over Redistricting

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, October 14:



Latest Ohio Republican Anti-Vax Bill Could be Dead

(AP) — The Republican speaker of the Ohio House Bob Cupp has once again put the brakes on a GOP bill restricting employers' ability to require that workers receive the coronavirus vaccine. His announcement Wednesday afternoon suggests the bill has little chance of passing the House in its current form. All major business and health groups oppose the legislation, and the Republican president of the Ohio Senate has also signaled his disapproval. The bill allows employees to claim one of three exemptions to a mandatory workplace vaccine, including showing proof of antibodies from a previous COVID-19 diagnosis.

Ohio GOP Call for State Supreme Court Justice Recusal on Redistricting Suits

(Columbus Dispatch) — The Ohio Republican Party is calling on Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Brunner, a Democrat, to recuse herself from a trio of lawsuits challenging new state legislative maps. The GOP argues that Brunner used redistricting as a campaign issue and attended fundraisers hosted by two of the plaintiffs in the suits. The Columbus Dispatch reports that Brunner says she has no intention of sitting out the gerrymandering cases. The Ohio judicial code bars judges from making promises to rule a certain way on issues but does not prohibit them from expressing personal views, as long as they promise to uphold the law. The call for Brunner’s recusal comes a week after justice Pat DeWine refused to sit out the redistricting cases in which his father, Gov. Mike DeWine is a defendant. Ohio Code does call for justices to recuse themselves in cases involving family members, but DeWine said he has no obligation to step down in part because his father had a limited influence on the maps.

Cleveland’s $26 Million Stimulus Spending Plan Passes City Council Committee

(Cleveland.com) — Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson's plan for spending $26 million in stimulus funding has passed through City Council's Safety Committee. Cleveland.com reports the plan calls for more than $10.2 million in funding for new police and SWAT vehicles, including transport vehicles for "social unrest." Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said the department is requesting nearly $4.5 million for police cameras in 127 different areas of the city. The spending plan will also be reviewed by the Development, Planning and Sustainability, and Finance committees.

Akron Health Equity Summit to Focus on Racial Disparities in Healthcare

(Cleveland.com) — The City of Akron has announced it will hold its annual Health Equity Summit virtually Nov. 9-10. Cleveland.com reports the fifth year for the event is a gathering of local healthcare leaders, workers, service agencies, and advocacy groups to address racial disparities in healthcare and find equitable solutions. Mayor Dan Horrigan said the summit will focus on how systemic racism intersects with community violence and how the city can invest in effective prevention strategies.

Tri-C President Johnson to Retire

(Crain’s Cleveland) — Cuyahoga County Community College President Alex Johnson has announced he will retire next year. Crain's Cleveland reports Johnson said the time is right for new leadership at Tri-C. His last day will be June 30, 2022. Tri-C officials said there will be a national search for his replacement. Johnson became the college's president in 2013 and oversaw the reorganization of several Tri-C programs.

Ohio Community Challenges US Census, Retains City Status

(AP) — An Ohio community has successfully challenged the results of the 2020 U.S. Census and managed to retain its status as a city. The recent census found that Nelsonville had lost 780 people since 2010 and there were just over 4,600 residents in the Athens County community. Under Ohio law, communities with fewer than 5,000 residents are considered a village instead of a city. The City Council used a 1953 state law to mount a recount. Ohio’s secretary of state on Tuesday certified Nelsonville has 5,373 residents and is indeed a city.

Browns Missing Key Players as They Prepare for 5-0 Cardinals

(AP) — NFL sacks leader Myles Garrett and star running back Nick Chubb are two of several key Browns players not practicing because of injuries. Garrett, who has seven sacks and has been dominant all season, is dealing with knee and ankle issues. The 2020 All-Pro defensive end sat out two practices last week but played in Sunday’s 47-42 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The Browns host the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals this week. Before Wednesday’s workout, the Browns said Garrett will sit out along with Chubb, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, starting right tackle Jack Conklin, running back Kareem Hunt, defensive end Takk McKinley, tight end David Njoku linebacker Malcolm Smith and center JC Tretter.

