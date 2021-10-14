© 2021 WKSU
LA County is dismissing 60,000 marijuana convictions. DA George Gascón wants others to follow suit

Published October 14, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT
Former San Francisco District Attorney George Gascón speaks at a Los Angeles County Democratic Party news conference outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. (Damian Dovarganes/AP)
The Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón is dismissing about 60,000 marijuana convictions from before California legalized adult use in 2016. These are convictions that were missed in an initial sweep of about 66,000 dismissed last year.

California is one of 18 states, plus the District of Columbia, that have legalized adult recreational marijuana use.

Gascón talks to Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley about why he wants to see more jurisdictions expunge marijuana convictions.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

