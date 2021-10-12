© 2021 WKSU
The National Women&#8217;s Soccer League, Institutional Failures, And Allegations Of Harassment

WAMU 88.5 | By Amanda Williams
Published October 12, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT
Signage supporting NWSL players is seen during a game between the Los Angeles Galaxy and the Los Angeles FC at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.
This week marks four years since the #metoo movement took off across industries, exposing toxic behavior and rampant sexual harassment and ousting those in power who caused or condoned it. 

Now, it’s soccer’s turn.

A major investigation by The Athletic has brought accusations of sexual and verbal harassment by coaches in the National Women’s Soccer League to light.

It prompted a weekend of game cancellations and calls for change.And when players returned to the field again last week, it was not to play as usual. 

How was this allowed to happen? And where does the league go from here?

