Students slip behind in standardized test scores and other measures of progress

Student test scores and other measures of progress are all down this fall, according to a new national poll by NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Two-thirds of parents report that their kids are behind in school. That syncs up with standardized test score numbers.

We track why that’s happening and what’s being done to catch students up with NPR’s Anya Kamenetz.

