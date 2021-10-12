Morning Headlines: COVID Cases Drop; Cleveland Clinic, UH to Require COVID Vaccines for Transplant Donors, Recipients

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, October 12:



COVID cases drop to three-week low

(WKSU, Cleveland.com) -- New coronavirus cases in Ohio dropped below 3,000 for the first time in at least three weeks. Ohio’s 21-day average is 5,627 cases a day, but it’s down within the last week. Hospitalizations, however, rose slightly to more than 3,400, accounting for 13% of the state’s hospital beds. There are just under 1,000 COVID patients in intensive care. Cleveland.com reports the Northeast Ohio ZIP codes with the highest number of cases are Medina, North Ridgeville, and Painesville.

Cleveland Clinic, UH to require COVID vaccines for transplants

(Cleveland.com, WKYC) -- The Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals are requiring that living organ transplant donors and recipients be vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to their procedures. Cleveland.com reports patients on the Clinic’s transplant waiting list have until Nov. 1 to meet the safety protocols, saying that transplant recipients are highly susceptible to becoming infected with severe COVID-19 because of their weakened immune systems. WKYC reports an Eastlake man’s kidney transplant has been delayed as a result of the new policy, in which he is vaccinated but his donor is not.

Cliffs buys scrap metal maker Ferrous for $775M

(Crain’s Cleveland Business) -- Local steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs has announced a $775 million takeover of one of the nation’s largest scrap metal processors. Detroit-based Ferrous Processing and its 22 facilities produce 3 million tons of high-grade scrap metal each year. Crain’s Cleveland Business reports the deal gives Cliffs the ability to buy back prime scrap directly from clients, cutting the middlemen. Ferrous Processing has facilities in Cleveland, Willoughby, Canton, and Massillon. Founded in 1847, Cleveland-Cliffs is North America's largest flat-rolled steel producer. Its stock rose more than 6% on Monday.

Case, UH get $18M to address heart health disparities

(WKSU) -- Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals are receiving more than $18 million to address disparities in heart health. The grant from the National Institutes of Health also includes Wayne State University in Detroit. The goal is to reduce cardiovascular complications and hospitalizations by improving blood pressure, lipids, and glucose targets for Black patients who are at high risk for poor heart health. Research will be done in partnership with the Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority, which will coordinate health events. The CDC reports that up to 500 Black Northeast Ohioans over the age of 35 died of heart disease between 2017 and 2019.

Columbus native, Oberlin grad wins Nobel Prize

(WKSU) -- Columbus native and Oberlin grad Joshua Angrist has been awarded a Nobel Prize for economics. Angrist, who teaches at MIT, and Dutch-born Guido Imbens of Stanford University, were recognized for changing the way labor markets are studied. They shared the prize with David Card of the University of California, Berkeley, for his research on how minimum wage, immigration, and education affect the labor market. Angrist and Imbens won their half of the award for working out methods that allow economists to draw conclusions about cause and effect even where they can’t study them directly.

Matt Amodio’s run ends on Jeopardy!

(WKSU) -- Medina native Matt Amodio’s run has come to an end on the game show Jeopardy! The Ohio State graduate and Yale Ph.D. student lost last night as he was going for his 39th consecutive win. He finishes with more than $1.5 million in prize money, third-most in the show’s history behind Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer. Only Jennings has more wins than Amodio at 74.

