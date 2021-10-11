Nobel Prize in economics goes to 3 researchers for their work on natural experiments

The 2021 Nobel Memorial Prize in economic sciences went to David Card, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens for their work in natural experiments.

When studying the forces of economics, natural experiments arise through changes in policy — for example, lowering the minimum wage in one state but not another.

Host Scott Tong speaks with Dr. Guido Imbens, professor of economics at Stanford University, about his win.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.