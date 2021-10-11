Morning Headlines: Deaths Rise As COVID Cases Drop; Writer, Activist Mansfield Frazier Dies at 78

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, October 11:



As COVID cases drop, deaths rise

Writer, activist Mansfield Frazier dies at 78

TimkenSteel, Golden Lodge union reach deal

Monday is Columbus Day/Indigenous People’s Day

Zoo appealing accreditation loss, says visitors unaffected

Medina native goes for 39th win on Jeopardy!

(WKSU) -- Ohio’s coronavirus snapshot has improved heading into the week. Case numbers were below the three-week average for about half last week. The average, however, is still high at just over 5,000 cases as of Saturday. COVID-19 hospitalizations have remained steady, with 3,360 people being treated as of Sunday. However, deaths continue to rise, with 546 reported this past week, up from the 453 the week before. The number of eligible Ohioans who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is inching toward 64%.

Writer, activist Mansfield Frazier dies at 78

(Ideastream Public Media) --- Mansfield Frazier, the creator of Chateau Hough — Cleveland’s urban winery and re-entry program in the Hough neighborhood — died Saturday. He was 78. After several stints in prison for credit card fraud, Frazier dedicated his life to helping other formerly incarcerated people get back into society and into the workforce. Chateau Hough garnered attention and praise locally and nationally, featured in The New York Times this year and Oprah Winfrey's "O" Magazine in 2012. In addition to his re-entry programs, Frazier worked as a journalist for several publications, including The Call & Post and City News.

TimkenSteel, Golden Lodge union reach deal

(Canton Repository) -- TimkenSteel has reached a tentative, four-year contract agreement with United Steelworkers Local 1123, also called the Golden Lodge. The Canton Repository reports the proposed contract covers 1,180 union members, which confirmed that the deal includes pay hikes, along with improved benefits and contract language. The previous four-year deal expired last month, but the two sides agreed to an extension. The union still has to vote on the proposal.

Monday is Columbus Day/Indigenous People’s Day

(WKSU) -- Monday is Columbus Day or Indigenous People's Day. It’s a federal holiday, which means post offices are closed and there will be no regular mail delivery. Federal, state, and some county offices, like boards of elections, are closed. Akron renamed its day to Italian-American Heritage and Culture Day, and all city offices will be closed. The city of Columbus removed its Christopher Columbus statue outside city hall last July and is no longer observing the day, marking Veteran's Day as a city holiday instead. Meanwhile, this year's Columbus Day Parade returns to Cleveland’s Little Italy neighborhood Monday at noon after being canceled last year because of the pandemic.

Zoo appealing accreditation loss, says visitors unaffected

(AP) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium says it is appealing the loss of its most important accreditation but will retain its status during the 30-day process. Last week, the nation’s top zoo-accrediting body, the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, announced it was suspending one of the zoo's accreditations amid concerns regarding its acquisition of animals and inappropriate business practices by its former leaders. In a letter to members over the weekend, the zoo said if the appeal is unsuccessful, it would not affect operations or the experience of visitors, but will bar its participation in species survival and breeding programs.

Medina native goes for 39th win on Jeopardy!

(WKSU) -- Medina native Matt Amodio enters a new week still rolling on the game show Jeopardy! He won his 38th game on Friday and another $50,000. He’s amassed more than $1.5 million during his run, the third-highest earner all-time. He's in second place for the number of games won in a row. The Ohio State graduate is in the Ph.D. computer science program at Yale.

Browns left searching for answers after squandering lead

(AP) -- The Cleveland Browns have twice built double-digit leads on the road against quality teams this season. And twice they squandered those leads and lost. Sunday was the latest disappointment for the Browns as they were up 14 points early in the third quarter, yet lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, 47-42. Nick Chubb rushed for 161 yards and Baker Mayfield bounced back, going 23 of 32 for 306 yards and two touchdowns for Cleveland. David Njoku had 149 receiving yards. They drop to 3-2 and return home for a Sunday matchup against the 5-0 Arizona Cardinals.

