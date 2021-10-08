Two journalists from Philippines, Russia win Nobel Peace Prize

Two journalists won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.

Maria Ressa, co-founder and CEO of the news website The Rappler in the Philippines, and Dmitry Andreyevich Muratov, founder and editor of the independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, were recognized “for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace,” the Nobel Committee said.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Joel Simon, executive director of the Committee to Protect Journalists.

