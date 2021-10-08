Mark's Almanac for October 8, 2021

It was on this date in 1871 that the Great Chicago Fire started in the barn of Patrick and Catherine O'Leary. The fire lasted two days and killed 300 people. And it was on this date in 1918 that U.S. Army Sgt. Alvin York lead an attack on a German machine-gun nest, killing at least 25 enemy soldiers and capturing 132 prisoners during the Meuse-Argonne Offensive during World War I. York would later receive the Medal of Honor for his actions.