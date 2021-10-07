Morning Headlines: UA Extends President Gary Miller‘s Contract; Ex-Trump Aide, Ohio Congressional Candidate Sues Over Abuse Allegations

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, October 7:



UA extends President Gary Miller‘s contract

(WKSU) -- University of Akron President Gary Miller is getting a vote of confidence from the Board of Trustees. The board on Wednesday gave Miller a contract extension through June 2027. His $475,000 base salary remains the same, but he will get more money toward his housing fund and deferred compensation account that serves as a retention bonus. He’ll get $40,000 a year into that account that he’d forfeit if he leaves before 2024. Miller has been president of the university for two years.

Ex-Trump aide, Ohio congressional candidate sues over abuse allegations

(AP) — A former Trump aide and Northeast Ohio congressional candidate has filed a defamation lawsuit against his former girlfriend and White House colleague. Stephanie Grisham's new tell-all book claims Max Miller physically abused her during their relationship. Miller is running for the 16th Congressional District seat currently held by Anthony Gonzalez of Rocky River, who is not seeking reelection. A Cuyahoga County judge has denied Miller’s request for an immediate restraining order. A hearing is set for Oct. 13.

UA gets $3M to boost ‘Industry 4.0’

(WKSU) -- The Timken Foundation is giving the University of Akron $3 million to boost manufacturing research. The donation will establish the Timken Foundation Center for Precision Manufacturing, replacing the former Akron Polymer Training Center. The university says the new center will emphasize "Industry 4.0" which includes robotics, automation, and digital manufacturing. The Foundation last week donated $1.5 million to Kent State University to expand its aeronautics and engineering building.

Bill would allow all Ohio kids to attend private schools using state dollars

(Statehouse News Bureau) -- A bill introduced this week in the Ohio House would allow virtually any public school student to attend a private school instead. The so-called ‘backpack scholarship program’ removes current requirements that students live in a failing school district or have certain family incomes before getting vouchers. The proposed program provides $7,500 for high school kids and $5,500 for K-8 students. The dollars would follow students like a backpack. The voucher program faces legal challenges from groups claiming it violates the constitutional commitment to adequately fund public schools. The president of the Ohio Education Association calls the idea "disastrous for Ohio's children."

Hearings resume on Ohio House anti-vaccine mandate bill

(AP) — Hearings have resumed on Ohio House Republican legislation that would limit employers' ability to require that workers receive the coronavirus vaccine as a condition of employment. Rep. Dick Stein, chairman of the House Commerce and Labor Committee, characterized debate over the bill as balancing the right of individuals to refuse the vaccine against companies' right to mandate it. Lawmakers are holding additional hearings on the bill this week after a failed effort last week to fast-track a vote. All major business and health care organizations oppose the legislation.

Columbus Zoo loses main accreditation

(AP) — The Columbus Zoo has lost its most important accreditation. The announcement Wednesday from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums cites concerns about the animal programs department and inappropriate business practices by its former leaders. They resigned in March after a newspaper investigation found they allowed relatives to live in houses owned or controlled by the zoo and sought tickets for family members to zoo entertainment events. Zoo officials say they plan to appeal the decision.

Clinic awarded funding virus research

(WKSU) -- The Cleveland Clinic says its center for viral research has been awarded $5.6 million from the National Institutes of Health. The grant supports the work of Dr. Michaela Gack who is science director of the Clinic’s Florida Research and Innovation Center in Port St. Lucie. The Pioneer Award will help fund Gack’s work on the coronavirus along with dengue, Zika, West Nile, and influenza viruses.

