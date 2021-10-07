© 2021 WKSU
American journalist Danny Fenster charged with 2nd crime while still in Myanmar prison

Published October 7, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT
Journalist Daniel Fenster. (Courtesy)
Journalist Daniel Fenster. (Courtesy)

Danny Fenster, an American journalist who works for the independent news site Frontier Myanmar, has been detained in Myanmar since May 24. He’s been ordered to remain in prison while police investigate him for incitement.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Bryan Fenster about the efforts to free his brother.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

