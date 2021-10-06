Committee Will Hear Up to 14 Hours of Testimony on Vaccine Exemptions

Ohio lawmakers are preparing for two days of testimony on a bill, HB435, that creates exemptions in state law for people who don’t want to comply with COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The bill would allow students and employees in the public and private sector to claim COVID-19 vaccine mandate exemptions, including "reasons of conscience."

Business groups and health care organizations say the bill goes too far and anti-vaccine mandate groups say it doesn't go far enough.

Rep. Rick Carfagna (R-Genoa Twp.) says this makes it hard to reach a deal in his caucus.

"It's very diverse. We have a spectrum of personalities in legislators across the state that are hearing very different things depending on their districts, and what we want to do is make sure we have a bill that has as much consensus as possible," Carfagna said.

The bill will be in the House Labor and Commerce Committee from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

The exemptions bill is just the latest measure from the Ohio House to address vaccine mandates. Other proposals range from a bill to ban all mandatory vaccines to one that only prohibits required COVID-19 shots in the public sector.

