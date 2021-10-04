© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What to watch for as the U.S. Supreme Court begins a new term

Published October 4, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT

The U.S. Supreme Court begins its term today, with a number of important cases on politically charged issues, including abortion, gun rights, and the death penalty.

This comes as the court’s approval rating is only 40%, its lowest point in decades.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson talks to Dahlia Lithwick, who writes about the courts and the law for Slate and hosts the podcast “Amicus.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here and Now stories