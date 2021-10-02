Bringing new perspective to science, technology, education and the arts.
How Do You Keep a University Safe from COVID?
Covid-19 has been with us for more than a year and touched all aspects of public life, including that of students and staff at Kent State University.
Dr. Manfred Van Dulmen is an Associate Provost for Academic Affairs and the Dean of the Division of Graduate Studies at Kent State University. He also chairs the university's pandemic leadership committee. He joined us to highlight the current safeguards and strategies that Kent State University has in place regarding the pandemic.