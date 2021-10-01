'Hello from the other side': New England fans split over Belichick v. Brady matchup

Fans are driving ticket prices way up for a historic football game this Sunday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in town to play the New England Patriots, marking the first and possibly last time Tom Brady will face off against his former team and coach, Bill Belichick.

WBUR’s Chris Citorick shares the latest from Boston.

