The News Roundup — International

Published September 30, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley testifies during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Ending the U.S. Military Mission in Afghanistan in the Rayburn House Office Building at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC.
Top U.S. defense officials testified on the subject of Afghanistan before both the House and Senate Armed Services Committees. Gen. Mark Milley told lawmakers that the war was a “strategic failure.”

The Taliban is continuing to implement its ideology after taking over Afghanistan following the U.S. withdrawal of troops.

The country’s economy is in peril. Its central bank was drained of its dollar stockpile before Kabul fell. Now, its banking system is near collapse.

We cover the most important stories from around the world on the global portion of the News Roundup.

