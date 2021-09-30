Texas Lawmakers Take Up Anti-Trangender Bill, Redistricting In 3rd Special Session

The Republican-controlled legislature in Texas is looking at bail reform and an anti-trangender bill this week. They also released the first draft of a new congressional map.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Houston Public Media reporter Andrew Schneider for an update on the third special session of the Texas legislature.

