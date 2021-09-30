Morning Headlines: Lawmakers Hit Brakes on Anti-Vaccine Mandate Bill; Ohio Men Get Jail Time for Capitol Riot

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, September 30:



Lawmakers hit brakes on anti-vaccine mandate bill

Ohio men get jail time for Capitol riot

Ohio fish species set to be declared extinct

Cleveland mayor candidates pick up endorsements from former foes

Cleveland sports journalist Matt Loede dies of cancer at 46

Construction underway for new apartments for I Promise families

Lawmakers hit brakes on anti-vaccine mandate bill

(AP) — House Republicans have put the brakes on a fast-tracked bill limiting employers' ability to require that workers receive the coronavirus vaccine as a condition of employment. The legislation would allow public and private employees to secure exemptions from mandated coronavirus vaccinations for three main reasons, including proving they have immunity from a case of COVID-19. Bill sponsors predicted the measure would receive a full Ohio House vote Wednesday. But House Speaker Bob Cupp, a Lima Republican, said the chamber needs more time to consider it. Numerous groups on both sides of the vaccination mandate issue came out Wednesday in opposition.

Ohio men get jail time for Capitol riot

(AP) — Two friends from Ohio have been sentenced to 45 days in jail for storming the U.S. Capitol together in January. Derek Jancart and Erik Rau both apologized and expressed remorse for their actions during sentencing yesterday. Prosecutors said Jancart brought a gas mask and two-way radios to Washington, while Rau brought a medical kit and Kevlar-lined gloves. They said the two men spent 40 minutes inside the Capitol, reaching House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s conference room. Both men pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in a Capitol building. More than 50 other rioters are scheduled to be sentenced before the end of 2021.

Ohio fish species set to be declared extinct

(WKSU) -- An Ohio fish is one of 23 species The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is set to declare extinct. The Scioto Madtom catfish was last seen in Big Darby Creek in 1957 and declared endangered in 1975. Officials say it was lost because of silt accumulation from dams and runoff. Also slated for delisting are the ivory-billed woodpecker, eight species of Southeastern freshwater mussels, and 11 species from Hawaii and the Pacific Islands.

Cleveland mayor candidates pick up endorsements from former foes

(WCPN) -- Two former Cleveland mayoral primary candidates have picked sides in the November general election. WCPN reports Zack Reed endorsed Justin Bibb on Wednesday. Just an hour later, Basheer Jones endorsed Kevin Kelley. Reed and Jones maintain political bases in parts of the city’s East Side that will be crucial as Kelley and Bibb work to expand their support before the election on November 2. Early voting begins next Tuesday.

Cleveland sports journalist Matt Loede dies of cancer at 46

(AP) — Matt Loede, a broadcaster, writer, and fixture on Cleveland’s sports scene, died Wednesday after battling cancer for more than two years. He was 46. Loede’s wife, Shanna, said on a social media posting that he was surrounded “by love as he passed. He was funny, sweet, generous, loyal, faith-filled and he had a talent for bringing people together. He made my life beautiful.” Loede worked as a freelancer with AP Radio for decades, receiving the 2020 AP Sports Stringer Lifetime Service Award. Despite his diagnosis, Loede barely stopped working and continued to keep a positive attitude while undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

Construction underway for new apartments for I Promise families

(Beacon Journal) -- The LeBron James Family Foundation has broken ground on its latest project in Akron. The Beacon Journal reports construction of 50 apartment units will be finished in 2023. They’ll be for income-eligible families of I Promise School students. The city sold the property for $1 to the East Akron Neighborhood Development Corporation. Most of the $15 million project is being paid for through state tax credits. The public school, which is a partnership with Akron, has been expanding its wrap-around services for families.

