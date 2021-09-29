Welcome To 'Trisha's Kitchen': Country Star Yearwood Rebounds From COVID-19 With New Cookbook

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Grammy-winning singer and Food Network personality Trisha Yearwood about recovering from COVID-19 and her new cookbook, “Trisha’s Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family.”

We also hear from her sister, Beth Yearwood Bernard.

Recipes From ‘Trisha’s Kitchen’

Jack’s Fried Pies

MAKES 10 PIES

My dad, Jack, used to reminisce about small fried apple fritters that his mother, Elizabeth, would make for him when he was a kid. Of course, like many passed-down family recipes, this one wasn’t written down anywhere, so Mama went to work, trying to figure out how to make them just like his mama had. That’s never an easy job, because our childhood memories often make those original flavors impossible to replicate. Beth and I remember those premade dough pockets sitting on the kitchen counter, and Mama frying them up in a castiron skillet. We also remember how happy Daddy was with the result. We’re not surprised she got it right! Grandma Yearwood always fried with lard, but if that scares you, vegetable oil is perfectly fine!

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

2 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored, and diced in ½-inch pieces

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Pinch of freshly grated nutmeg

Pinch of ground ginger

½ cup packed light brown sugar

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon cornstarch

2 pounds lard or 1½ quarts vegetable oil, for frying

1 box (2 crusts) refrigerated pie crusts (I like Pillsbury)



Special Equipment

4½-inch round cookie-cutter

In a small sauté pan, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the apples, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, brown sugar, salt, and 1/4 cup water, stir, and cover to bring to a simmer, 5 to 7 minutes, then cook, uncovered, until the apples are slightly softened, about 4 minutes. In a small bowl, stir together the cornstarch and1 tablespoon water until combined and pourable. Stream the cornstarch slurry into the apple filling and cook on a low simmer for 2 minutes more, or until the liquid has thickened. Pour the apple mixture into a shallow bowl (a pie plate works great) and cool in the fridge, stirring occasionally, for 25 minutes. Put the lard or vegetable oil in a deep Dutch oven. Clip a deep-fry thermometer to its side and heat the lard over high heat to 360°F. Lay out both rounds of pie dough and use a 4 1/2-inch round cookie cutter to cut four circles from each of them. Gather the scraps, roll out again, and cut out 2 more circles. Fill each round of dough with a heaping tablespoon of the apple filling, then, using a little water on your fingers, wet the edge of the dough and press together into a half-moon. Crimp the edges with the tines of a fork to seal.7. When all the pies are assembled and the oil is to temperature, fry 3 or 4 pies at a time for 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer the pies to a paper towel–lined tray to drain and cool slightly, then repeat to fry the remaining pies, letting the oil come back up to 360°F between batches. Enjoy warm.



Trisha’s Tip: The apple filling can be made the day before and stored in the refrigerator until ready to use.

Chicken Pot Pie Burgers

MAKES 4 BURGERS

This burger just might become one of your family favorites. It combines all the savory vegetable flavors of my mama’s classic chicken potpie and puts it on a bun. The sweet English pea gravy takes this dish home. It’s truly incredible to bite into this burger and taste all the flavors of a perfect potpie. It’s a comfort burger!

4 tablespoons (½ stick) butter

2 small celery stalks, finely chopped

1 small carrot, grated

1 medium shallot, finely chopped

¼ teaspoon powdered chicken bouillon

¼ teaspoon celery seeds

Kosher salt

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons milk

1/3 cup frozen peas

Freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup panko breadcrumbs

1 pound ground chicken

Nonstick cooking spray

4 hamburger buns, lightly toasted

In a cast-iron skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter over medium heat. Add the celery, carrot, shallot, bouillon, celery seeds, and 1/4 teaspoon salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 7 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl and let cool to room temperature. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, melt the remaining 2 tablespoons butter over medium heat. Add the flour and garlic powder and cook, whisking, for about 1 minute. Gradually add1 cup of the milk and bring the mixture to a simmer, whisking continuously. Continue to simmer, whisking, until thickened, about 2 minutes. Add the peas, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and a generous amount of pepper. Remove from the heat and cover to keep warm. Mix the panko into the cooked vegetables, then stir in the remaining 2 tablespoons milk and let stand for 5 minutes. Add the ground chicken, 1 teaspoon salt, and a dash of pepper.4. Form the chicken mixture into four 3/4-inch-thick patties. Spray the skillet and one side of the patties with nonstick spray. Heat the skillet over medium-high heat, then place the patties in the skillet, sprayed-side down, and spray the tops of the patties. Reduce the heat to medium, then cover and cook for 2 minutes. Flip the patties and cook, uncovered, until they are cooked all the way through and the centers are firm, about 2 minutes more. Serve on the buns, topped with the pea gravy, with extra gravy on the side.

Excerpted from TRISHA’S KITCHEN: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family © 2021 by Trisha Yearwood with Beth Yearwood Bernard. Photography © 2021 by Ben Fink. Reproduced by permission of Mariner Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. All rights reserved.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.