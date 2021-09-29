Critics and audiences are buzzing about the new James Bond movie, “No Time to Die,” which had its world premiere in London this week and will be in theaters stateside starting Oct. 8. It’s the final series installment starring Daniel Craig as 007.

Pete Hammond gave the film a thumbs up for Deadline.com:

Craig “invests the role with more emotion, power and style in a movie that not only marks a milestone as the 25th time around but also one not afraid to take some twists, turns and, yes, risks in a long-delayed entertainment that sees James Bond not only out to save the world from evil forces again but perhaps, in these Covid times, the theatrical exhibition business itself.”

With Craig set to relinquish the role, fans are wondering which actor will take up the mantle next, especially as the franchise grapples with charges of misogyny.

American fans are also paying attention to another entertainment import from overseas. “Squid Game,” a Korean television series, is now topping Netflix charts. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos spoke about the show’s popularity at a conference this week.

“’Squid Game’ will definitely be our biggest non-English-language show in the world, for sure,” he said Monday. “It’s only been out for nine days, and there’s a very good chance it’s going to be our biggest show ever.”

For those looking for an entertainment option with less violence, season 12 of the “Great British Bake Off” is back on Netflix.

We’ve got recommendations for music lovers too: new albums from Illuminati Hotties, Turnstile, and Lil Nas X.

