Finding Freedom In Words: Poet Reginald Dwayne Betts Receives MacArthur Fellowship

Essay on Reentry

By Reginald Dwayne Betts

At two a.m., without enough spirits

spilling into my liver to know enough

to call my tongue to silence, my youngest

learned of the why of the years I spent

inside a box: a spell, a kind of incantation

I was under; not whisky, but History:

As a teenager, I robbed a man. I’d tell him

Months before he would drop bucket after

bucket on opposing players, the entire bedraggled

bunch five and six & he leaping as if

every lay-up erases something. That’s how

I saw it, my screaming-coaching-sweating

presence recompense for the pen. My father

has never seen me play ball is part of this.

My oldest son knew, brought into this truth by

a stranger. Tell me we aren’t running

towards failure is what I want to ask my boys,

but it is two in the a.m. The oldest has gone off

to dream in the comfort of his room, the youngest

despite him seeming more lucid than me,

just reflects cartoons back from his eyes.

So, when he tells me, Daddy it’s okay, I know

what’s happening is some straggling angel,

lost from his pack finding a way to fulfill his

duty, lending words to this kid who crawls

into my arms, wanting, more than stories

of my prisons, the sleep that he fought while

I held court at a bar with men who knew

that when the drinking was over,

the drinking wouldn’t make the stories

we brought home any easier to tell.

For a Bail Denied

By Reginald Dwayne Betts

I won’t tell you how it ended,

& his mother won’t, either, but

beside me she stood & some things

neither of us could know. & now,

all is lost; lost is all in the ruins

of what happened after.

The kid, & we should call him kid,

call him a fucking child, his face

smooth & lacking history of razor.

He walked into court a ghost, &

let’s just call it a cauldron, admit

his nappy head made him Blacker

than whatever pistol he held,

whatever cell in the hole awaited;

the prosecutor’s bald head was Black

or brown, but when has brown not

been akin to Black here? To abyss

& does it matter (Black lives),

if all the prosecutor said of Black boys

was that they kill? The child beside

his mother & his mother beside me &

I’m not his father, just a public

defender, near starving, here, where

the state turns men, women, children

into numbers, searching for something

useful, for angels born in the shadows

of this breaking. This boy beside me’s

withering on the brink of life

& broken & it’s all possible, because

the judge spoke & the kid kept confessing:

I did it. I mean, I did it. I mean—Jesus.

& everyone in the room wanted a mask.

The boy’s mother said: This ain’t

justice. You can’t throw my son into

that fucking ocean. She meant prison.

& we was powerless to stop it.

& too damn tired to be beautiful.

