Finding Freedom In Words: Poet Reginald Dwayne Betts Receives MacArthur Fellowship
Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Reginald Dwayne Betts, a poet, lawyer and founder of Freedom Reads, about being awarded a MacArthur Fellowship.
Essay on Reentry
By Reginald Dwayne Betts
At two a.m., without enough spirits
spilling into my liver to know enough
to call my tongue to silence, my youngest
learned of the why of the years I spent
inside a box: a spell, a kind of incantation
I was under; not whisky, but History:
As a teenager, I robbed a man. I’d tell him
Months before he would drop bucket after
bucket on opposing players, the entire bedraggled
bunch five and six & he leaping as if
every lay-up erases something. That’s how
I saw it, my screaming-coaching-sweating
presence recompense for the pen. My father
has never seen me play ball is part of this.
My oldest son knew, brought into this truth by
a stranger. Tell me we aren’t running
towards failure is what I want to ask my boys,
but it is two in the a.m. The oldest has gone off
to dream in the comfort of his room, the youngest
despite him seeming more lucid than me,
just reflects cartoons back from his eyes.
So, when he tells me, Daddy it’s okay, I know
what’s happening is some straggling angel,
lost from his pack finding a way to fulfill his
duty, lending words to this kid who crawls
into my arms, wanting, more than stories
of my prisons, the sleep that he fought while
I held court at a bar with men who knew
that when the drinking was over,
the drinking wouldn’t make the stories
we brought home any easier to tell.
For a Bail Denied
By Reginald Dwayne Betts
I won’t tell you how it ended,
& his mother won’t, either, but
beside me she stood & some things
neither of us could know. & now,
all is lost; lost is all in the ruins
of what happened after.
The kid, & we should call him kid,
call him a fucking child, his face
smooth & lacking history of razor.
He walked into court a ghost, &
let’s just call it a cauldron, admit
his nappy head made him Blacker
than whatever pistol he held,
whatever cell in the hole awaited;
the prosecutor’s bald head was Black
or brown, but when has brown not
been akin to Black here? To abyss
& does it matter (Black lives),
if all the prosecutor said of Black boys
was that they kill? The child beside
his mother & his mother beside me &
I’m not his father, just a public
defender, near starving, here, where
the state turns men, women, children
into numbers, searching for something
useful, for angels born in the shadows
of this breaking. This boy beside me’s
withering on the brink of life
& broken & it’s all possible, because
the judge spoke & the kid kept confessing:
I did it. I mean, I did it. I mean—Jesus.
& everyone in the room wanted a mask.
The boy’s mother said: This ain’t
justice. You can’t throw my son into
that fucking ocean. She meant prison.
& we was powerless to stop it.
& too damn tired to be beautiful.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.