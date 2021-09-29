Biogen And Japanese Partner Seek Fast-Tracked Approval For Another Alzheimer’s Drug

When the Food and Drug Administration approved Biogen’s Aduhelm in June, it was the first new Alzheimer’s drug approved in nearly 20 years. That excitement soon gave way to controversy as a fast-tracked approval and contradictory data cast doubt on the drug’s effectiveness.

Now three months later, Biogen and its Japanese partner have announced they will be seeking approval for another experimental Alzheimer’s drug.

Adam Feuerstein, a senior writer at STAT, tells us more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.