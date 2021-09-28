New York Health Care Workers Get Vaccinated To Avoid Losing Jobs In The Final Hours Before Mandate

Thousands of doctors, nurses and other health care workers at hospitals and nursing homes in New York waited until the final hours Monday before a statewide mandate went into effect to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Now, more than 92% of hospital employees in the state have had at least one dose.

Thousands of other New York health workers though are still unvaccinated and could be suspended or fired. The state is now beefing up contingency plans in light of this to address looming staffing shortages.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with David Robinson, a health care reporter covering New York state for the USA Today Network.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.