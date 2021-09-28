© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

How Singing Can Help Bring Back Language For People With Aphasia

Published September 28, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT

When someone suffers a brain injury and loses the ability to speak, read and communicate, typically after a stroke, that condition is known as aphasia. According to the National Aphasia Association, the condition affects more than 2 million Americans.

From member station KJZZ in Phoenix, Jill Ryan reports that one way to help bring back the language — and create a social community — is through singing.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here and Now stories