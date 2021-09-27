© 2021 WKSU
How Some Schools Are Racing To Respond To A Mental Health Crisis

Published September 27, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT
A frustrated teenager sits against the lockers in a school hallway. (Getty Images)
A frustrated teenager sits against the lockers in a school hallway. (Getty Images)

The pandemic has taken a heavy toll on kids’ mental health. Untreated mental health problems can disrupt children’s functioning at home and in school.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks to Kim Bodie, a social worker for Escondido High School, about offering a wellness center to address students’ mental health needs.

We also hear from Christine French Cully, editor-in-chief for Highlights Magazines, about the letters they’ve received over the years from kids needing advice and support.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

