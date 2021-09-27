© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

FAFSA Opens Friday, But Many Families With College Students Aren't Taking Advantage

Published September 27, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT

As colleges bring students back to campus this fall for in-person instruction, families with college students are looking for ways to pay for the hefty price tag.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid opens this Friday, but many aren’t taking advantage of it due to misconceptions.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill on Money.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here and Now stories