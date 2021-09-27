Afghanistan's Economy Teeters On The Brink Of Collapse

Afghanistan is plunging further into an economic crisis. Prices for basic goods have soared since the Taliban overthrew the Afghan government in August.

The situation worsened when the U.S. and other western nations froze more than $9 billion in assets and stopped most international aid.

Here & Now’s Tonya Mosley speaks with Sune Rasmussen, a correspondent for The Wall Street Journal.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

