Sunday Puzzle: Spanish Anagrams

On-air challenge: This week's on-air puzzle comes from listener Dan Pitt of Palo Alto, Calif. Take the common abbreviation for a major American city. Insert it inside an airport code for that city. And you'll name a flower. What flower is it?

Example: ROBAR (to steal) --> ARBOR

1. ECHAR (to throw)

2. TOCAR (to touch)

3. TOSER (to cough)

4. TENER (to have)

5. LAVAR (to wash)

6. ABRIR (to open)

7. SOLER (to usually do)

8. HABER (to have)

9. PONER (to put)

10. DECIR (to say or tell)

11. ODIAR (to hate)

Last week's challenge: This challenge came from listener Rachel Cole of Oakland, Calif. Name something grown in a garden. Change the second letter, and double the third letter, to get an adjective that describes this thing. What is it?

Challenge answer: radish, reddish

Winner: Karen Sandman from Acton, Massachusetts

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Dan Pitt of Palo Alto, Calif. Take the common abbreviation for a major American city. Insert it inside an airport code for that city. And you'll name a flower. What flower is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Sept. 30, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.