Morning Headlines: New Vaccine Lottery Targets Young Ohioans; I Promise School Principal Accused of Slapping Student

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, September 24:



New vaccine lottery targets young Ohioans

(AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine has offered a new college scholarship incentive program aimed at boosting the number of young people receiving the coronavirus vaccine. The Ohio Vax-to-School program will offer five $100,000 college scholarships and 50 $10,000 college scholarships. The money can be used for college, trade school, or other opportunity advancements. DeWine said Thursday that keeping children in schools is a top priority for the state, for parents, and for teachers. The governor said only 46% of Ohioans aged 12-25 statewide have received the initial dose of the vaccine, with the numbers far lower in certain parts of the state.

I Promise School principal accused of slapping student

(Beacon Journal) -- The head of Akron's I Promise School is on paid leave after being accused of slapping a student. The Beacon Journal reports a parent of an 11-year-old student filed a police report against Brandi Davis, accusing her of hitting the child for using profanity. I Promise is an Akron public school for at-risk kids that's a partnership with the LeBron James Family Foundation. The school district says Davis will be on leave while an investigation is conducted. She's the school's founding principal.

ACLU, voter groups sue in Ohio over new legislative maps

(AP) — A new lawsuit challenges Ohio’s newly drawn state legislative districts as giving an extreme and unfair advantage to the Republican Party. The litigation filed Thursday is believed to be the first in the nation against district maps drawn under the 2020 census. An ACLU-led legal team filed the suit on behalf of voters and voter-rights groups, including the League of Women Voters of Ohio. It targets a map the new Republican-dominated Ohio Redistricting Commission passed along party lines last week. It's predicted to continue to deliver supermajorities to the GOP. The partisan vote meant the map would last only four years, rather than 10.

Andy Douglas, ex-Ohio Supreme Court justice, dies

(AP) — Andy Douglas, a former Ohio Supreme Court justice who was part of the court’s liberal “gang of four” coalition that forced changes in the state’s school-funding system, has died. He was 89. A moderate Republican, Douglas served three six-year terms on the state Supreme Court following his election in 1984. He stepped down in 2003 after reaching the mandatory retirement age for Ohio judges of 70.

