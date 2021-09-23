South Korea Calls For New Talks Amid Nuclear Tensions With The North

Tensions are rising between North and South Korea after both countries recently tested ballistic missiles. Nuclear activity on the Korean Peninsula is now reaching new heights since the two countries pledged to denuclearize in 2018.

Host Scott Tong speaks with Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh with the MIT Security Studies Program.

