Parents Of Toddler In Vaccine Trials Relieved That Shot Protects 4-Year-Old Sister With Leukemia

Pfizer-BioNTech has announced that its coronavirus vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 is safe and effective, and there’s speculation that the shot could go into kids’ arms by Halloween.

The news comes as the Delta variant closes 1,400 schools in 35 states since the new school year began and the number of kids and adolescents testing positive tops 250,000.

Yet even for parents excited about it, the shots can be daunting.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young checks in with one of the thousands of families whose kids are participating in clinical trials. Maggie and Pierce Sandwith‘s 2-year-old daughter Caroline got the Moderna vaccine, both to protect her and her 4-year-old sister Louise who is being treated for leukemia, leaving her susceptible to COVID-19.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.