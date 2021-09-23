Chancellor Angela Merkel's Legacy In Germany After 16 Years Of Leadership

Germany will soon have a leader not named Angela Merkel for the first time in 16 years.

Germans vote Sunday for a new parliament and government, and the longtime chancellor plans to step down when a new government is formed.

Merkel has been a fixture in European politics. She’s presided over a Germany with increasing influence on the continent. So what legacy does she leave?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Loveday Morris, Berlin bureau chief for our partners at The Washington Post.

